BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An educator from the Lowcountry will compete on Jeopardy!

Alana “Loni” Lewis, who is a media specialist at Sangaree Middle School, will appear on the hit game show Wednesday night.

Lewis will compete against the previous night’s winner, Mattea Roach.

The episode will air only on News 2 at 7:30 p.m.