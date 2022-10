HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- A lifeboat was damaged during a Friday morning fire in Berkeley County.

Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a reported fire at a storage yard on Steed Creek Road shortly before 6:00 a.m.

Credit: Cainhoy Fire and Rescue

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the front exterior of the boat, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause was determined to be accidental.