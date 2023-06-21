BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lightning may have sparked a Wednesday afternoon house fire in the Cane Bay community.

Crews with the Whitesville Fire Department and 10 other agencies responded to a home off Lucca Lane shortly after 2:00 p.m.

An off-duty firefighter from Columbia was first on the scene and relayed information to local agencies.

The home suffered extensive damage and the fire was brought under control by 3:30 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials tell News 2 that one firefighter was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to heat exhaustion symptoms. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said lightning was the probable cause of Wednesday’s fire. Severe thunderstorms were rolling through the county at the time of the fire.