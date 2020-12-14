Lights on Taggert: Christmas light show brings holiday cheer to Goose Creek neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Houses are lighting up the Lowcountry to spread some holiday cheer, but one is shining a brighter light on the season.

“My favorite part is everything,” said Steven Richburg, who hosts ‘Lights on Taggert’ each year. “I love the music; I love the lights. I love how it makes everybody feel with compassion and, you know, that’s what I love about Christmas.”

While this year may look different amid the global pandemic, some holiday traditions remain the same.

Richburg has been decorating with his dad since he was young, but when he saw someone’s lights synchronized with music, he knew that is what he wanted to do himself.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: News 2 wants to see photos of your holiday light displays

He uses about 45,000 pixels to brighten the streets along Taggert Circle in Goose Creek, and while work typically begins in early October, Richburg said it’s a year-long process because of the planning – he maps everything on paper, draws it out to get an idea of the layout, and then picks a song and programs the show.

Something he says generally takes about six to seven hours.

Richburg says his favorite song that he’s programmed is ‘Come Look at my House.’

For six years, the event has grown, drawing people in from as far as Savannah, Georgia.

“They love seeing the lights because it makes them feel, you know, warm inside and we figured we really wanted to just take it way, way above our level that we usually do … we wanted to do something great for the community,” he explained.

The family has raised donations throughout the years to help local organizations like animal shelters because of their love for pets, but this year they’re raising money for MUSC’s Children’s Hospital.

You can stop by to drop off a donation or simply look at the lights from now until January 1st. The lights will shine Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.