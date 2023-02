A detour will be in place. See attached graphic for details. (Photo: Berkeley County Government)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Lindy Creek Road in Goose Creek will be closed Monday for storm drain repairs.

According to Berkeley County Government, Lindy Creek Road will be closed to thru traffic on Monday for storm drain repairs.

SCDOT will be on site to replace the drainage pipe from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials say they expect construction to finish midday Tuesday.

