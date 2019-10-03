Local church, Red Cross helping victims of an apartment fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been one day since a fire burned through a 16-unit apartment building in Goose Creek and the community is responding to help those in need.

Volunteers at United Methodist Church in Goose Creek are in the process of trying to help meet the needs of some of the victims who became homeless when their apartment building burned down on Wednesday.

“We have a number of missions for the community, including the Lords Ladle Café, which we provide three meals every week to the community,” said Dawn, the church administrator.

That’s why when they learned about the fire at the Spring Hill Apartments down the street, they jumped at the chance to help.

The church offered the “Lord’s Ladle Cafe” space for cots and tables and the Red Cross opened the shelter at about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

While they are helping about 50 people who lived in the apartment building, fortunately, they all found other places to stay that night and the shelter closed at around 10:00 p.m.

They are working with the Red Cross to put together a list of needs; things like clothes, diapers or other items that may have burned in the fire.

“We are also working in conjunction with a Hispanic church that will provide translators to find out some of the needs in the Hispanic community,” Dawn said.

Once Goose Creek United Methodist Church does have that needs list put together, we will be sure to share it.