Local high school seniors react to losing prom, graduation and ending sports early

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the more disappointing things about the coronavirus shutdown is the fact that high school seniors won’t have the chance to experience the things most graduating seniors enjoy in their last year.

At Stratford High School, you’ll find banners recognizing their senior spring athletes. There are also banners recognizing seniors at Berkeley High School and St. John’s Christian in Moncks Corner.

“Kind of bored because we’re stuck at home, so it’s kind of weird because we’re used to doing sports and going to school every day… so it’s been weird,” said Payton Lee, a Stratford High School senior.

Lee and her teammate, Marcy Varner, love softball.

Varner says not going to senior prom or possibly graduation is tough.

“It’s one of those things that you work so hard for three or four years,” she said. You do your time; when you do the best you can, that’s the highlight of your year… and to not have that is super hard and it’s been a hard pill to swallow. But losing my softball season has been tough, too, because softball is my favorite thing to do and this is my last season and it’s tough knowing that I will not step on the field ever again.”

“I already have a prom dress so that’s gonna be sad if I don’t get to wear it,” said Lee. “Graduation is probably the one it’s going to hurt the most if we don’t have it.”

Knowing what school means to some of the other kids can make you emotional.

“I spent many nights crying about it. It’s definitely something really hard and I know that it could always be worse, and I completely agree with that, I understand, but for some kids, this is the only thing that they get to look forward to in school is their one home and then one place to get to go to and I’m blessed to have such an amazing family and support system, but other kids it’s not that way,” said Varner. “But I’m hoping that the seniors will get to have that graduation moment to know that even though it’s not the best year we stuck together, and we’re still united as one.”