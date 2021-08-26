Parent frustrated by Berkeley County School District’s new bus hub system, says she’s losing time at work

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry mother says the Berkeley County School District’s use of bus stop hubs is costing her a significant amount of money.

Nicole Sineath is a single mother of three kids. She said a new bus hub system that is being used by the school district is making it impossible for her to have her children bused home after school.

The school district is using the bus hub system due to a severe lack of school bus drivers. They are being delivered to central locations where their parents can pick them up.

Sineath said her children would be bused from Westview Middle and Elementary to Cane Bay High School; it’s a 15-minute drive from her home off Highway 17-A.

“I have to either drop them off at Cane Bay High at six o’clock in the morning and the other at seven-thirty in the morning for them to catch a bus to Westview Middle and Westview Elementary,” she said. “The only other transportation they have is the drop-off, and I have to be at Cane Bay High at 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.”

Sineath, who works from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., said it’s making it impossible for her to do with her job. She must leave work every day at 1:00 p.m. to get pick up her kids from Westview since the bus will not take them home.

She said it’s a major financial hit.

“I went from working 80 hours for a two-week period to working 50 hours in a two-week period. I’m losing almost 30 hours a pay period,” she said.

Sineath went on to say, “I think they should at least put some kind of stop on my side of Cane Bay so they can at least walk from that neutral spot or it would be a little easier to figure it out.”

The Berkeley County School District sent us a statement about the new system saying:

“District officials are aware of this concern from a parent currently utilizing the commuter bus service and have met with the parent about this matter. The matter is still under review as the staff has not yet been able to accommodate the request for service to the home considering current routing and staffing restraints.”

District officials say the real solution will be finding enough bus drivers. They have even put $1,000 bonus incentives together for bus drivers.

A driver could make that bonus in December if they work without taking any days off in the fall and would receive another $1,000 bonus in June if they work without taking days off in the spring.