BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – For 24 years, Frank Wright has been re-elected time and time again to represent District 8 on the Berkeley County School Board. But when his term ends in November, he won’t be running again.

“It’s time for Frank Wright to take a rest and enjoy something different,” he said.

He says his decision is because of changes coming to the school board for the upcoming term put into place by Bill S910, which was passed earlier this year.

The bill keeps the board at nine members, but instead of nine single-member districts, there will be eight single-member districts and one at-large member elected by the county.

“My district and Dr. Crystal Wigfall’s district were consolidated. She’s only been on the board for two years and I thought it would be very good for me to yield to her,” said Wright. “She’s a fine young lady. I think Dr. Wigfall will continue to serve Berkeley County extremely well and certainly, I’m supporting her 100%. I think she will be very, very positive.”

Wright is looking forward to being a constituent and watching the work the school board does from afar while moving on to other things.