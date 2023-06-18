MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Lost boaters were rescued from Lake Moultrie late Saturday night.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for boaters who had become lost on the lake around 10:30 p.m., according to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department.

Personnel from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources connected with a citizen who had recovered the missing boaters.

Officials say the boaters were returned to shore and evaluated by Berkeley County EMS.

Central Berkeley Fire & EMS, North Berkeley Fire District, East Berkeley Fire District, and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.