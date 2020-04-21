Lowcountry dry cleaning company turns to mask-making during pandemic

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many businesses have been adapting to changes over the last month, including a Ladson business who made a major shift in their daily operations.

Sandy’s Cleaners had to make a major shift in their business plan to remain in business amid so many closures and shutdowns.

“We originated in June 1998. We started out on Trolley Road with one store and we grew into eight stores now,” said owner Sandy Weaver.

The company employs 30-35 people. Just two to three months ago, business was booming.

“We were part of Charleston’s great economy,” she said. “When we had, what is it, one and half percent unemployment – we were reaping the benefit of that and we have open stores in the past year because of that.”

Then the coronavirus moved in just a month ago.

“It just became nothing. I mean, there was no dry cleaning business,” she said.

Tough decisions had to be made.

“I just pulled everybody together. There were tears all around. And I just said, ‘we can’t do this,’” she recalled.

A majority of her staff were let go for a couple of weeks. “It was a little stressful trying to figure out where your income is coming from,” said Belinda Simpson, who works for Sandy’s Cleaners.

“I just kept mulling over we’ve got to do something, what can we do, what can we do…,” she said.

Then an idea came to mind.

“Maybe we can make masks,” she said. “Maybe we can serve the community and scale these large quantities.”

While the company is still operating its dry cleaning business, two weeks into the mask-making business, they are now making 600 or more coverings per day.

Employees are back at work and the masks are selling.

“It’s been anyone from a major nursing home in Florida that had a COVID outbreak and we sent a large order down there,” she said. “We’ve sent a very large order to a trucking company in Mississippi. We served industries around here, Mercedes being one of them, Charleston County being one of them.”

They are selling masks online and at their cleaners at their cost, about $5-$8 each.

“It’s great to be able to pay my bills. And like I said, I love sewing- so I spend all day long sewing here. Knowing that people are gonna get these to save their lives or somebody else,” said Simpson.

Weaver says most of their locations are continuing the remain open Monday through Saturday.