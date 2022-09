SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville.

The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted.

People are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are expected to go quickly.

Everyone should remain in their cars for the duration of the event.