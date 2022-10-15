GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Several local law enforcement agencies have partnered to host “Extending Branches,” an event that provides necessary services for displaced or unsheltered people in the lowcountry.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold their Extending Branches event in October.

The event is being held on October 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Goose Creek.

Several organizations, agencies, and churches are collaborating on the event to provide unsheltered and low-income people with resources.

Assistance with health, clothing, COVID-19 vaccines, housing, pets and food will be available.

Boxes of food and toiletry/necessity bags on a first-come, first served basis.

An ID is not required for the event.