BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man will spend several years behind bars after investigators say he solicited someone he believed to be a minor for sex.

Jorge Mario Cano-Chinchilla was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

In February, Cano-Chinchilla reached out to an undercover investigator who was posing online as a 13-year-old girl, according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office (SCAG).

Prosecutors said Cano-Chinchilla sent multiple explicit photographs, asked the minor for sex, and traveled to a pre-determined location for the purpose of sexual activity after being told he was speaking to a 13-year-old.

Cano-Chinchilla will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release and will be deported due to this conviction.

The arrest was made as part of an undercover investigation by the Goose Creek Police Department into the use of online chat sites for child solicitation in Berkeley County.