Lowcountry man wins $500K on scratch off

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man won $500,000 on a winning scratch-off ticket.

The winner, who did not want to be identified, told the South Carolina Education Lottery that he had just gotten off work and was heading to pick up some dinner when he had an “impromptu stop” at the Fuel Express in Moncks Corner.

The man paid $10 for a ticket and scratched it while sitting in his car outside the store. In disbelief, the man took the ticket inside the store to show the clerk.

“The retailer looked at the ticket and told me to go home and not tell anyone,” he said.

He then called his wife to let her know they just won half a million dollars.

“I cried, and I don’t cry,” he said. “I still don’t think it has hit her yet that we won.”

He now plans to pay off his house, keep working, and enjoy life, according to SCEL.

Fuel Express in Moncks Corner received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket.