SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry nonprofit is hoping to give deployed troops a little taste of home this Fourth of July.

Towns 4 Troops puts together care packages for soldiers serving overseas. Founder Rick Wall said that it’s a way to show love and support to those putting their lives on the line for our country.

Wall said that he started the organization years ago after a visit to the military hospital near West Point.

“I think looking back, my two sons were age 17 and 19 then. So I saw some of these men and women who are missing a limb, burned, disfigured, distraught. I saw my son’s faces in these injured bodies,” Wall said. “Right then and there, I said ‘Lord, give me two strong legs for as long as you can. I’ve got to do something.'”

The packages being put together for the Fourth of July will go to many service members from right here in the Lowcountry.

“We have just over 100 men and women from the Moncks Corner Armory that are deployed. They have been since late last year. They’re in the Middle East. And this will be our third collection [for] them,” Wall explained.

The group is asking for donations of items like socks, Chapstick, body wash, snacks, etc. Donations can be dropped off at the Lake House at the Lakes at Cane Bay, the Cane Bay YMCA, or at the Publix Shopping Center.

Donations will be accepted until July 1.