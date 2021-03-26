Lowcountry schools report overall drop in COVID-19 cases despite some upticks

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fewer COVID-19 cases are being reported in Lowcountry schools.

In Charleston County, most schools in the district have seen no new cases in the past week.

A graph that was presented during a school board meeting on Monday showed a significant drop in cases from just a few weeks ago.

75% of Charleston County schools have not reported a new case this week.

“It is extremely important for people to stay vigilant. COVID-19 has not gone away; fortunately, the virus numbers have gone down, fortunately we’re having more and more vaccines but it’s not over,” said Andy Pruitt, spokesman for the Charleston County School District.

Recently, some individual classes have moved to virtual learning.

“We kind of came up with this idea that if we could see three positives in a certain span, a certain amount of time, that we would really consider making that class go fully virtual,” he explained.

At least two schools have entirely shut down to in-person instruction.

“That’s what we saw at Lucy Beckham a couple of weeks ago. There was just a rising number of cases for those attending Lucy Beckham and it was safer to put that school fully virtual to allow for the numbers to come down,” he said.

In Dorchester District 2, officials have reported groups of students quarantined. We’ve learned no full classrooms have moved to virtual learning.

Berkeley County School District says no new cases have been reported at Cane Bay or Goose Creek High Schools.

The big concern now — is spring break.

“We just continue to encourage our community, our parents, our families, our students, or staff to make wise choices during spring break and make sure that if they do test positive, they report that, they get that information in immediately so that we can take appropriate measures as well.”

You can find out the latest numbers at your child’s school by going to the district website and searching for COVID-19 cases.