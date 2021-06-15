Lowcountry student achieves special honor: 13 years of perfect attendance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Stratford High class of 2021 has officially graduated, but one student walked across the stage with special honors.

Walking down memory lane, if you asked graduating senior Kennedy Baskerville what her favorite subject was in school she would tell you it’s social studies.

She has been hitting home runs on the softball team for years, but when you ask her what she’s most proud of, she’d tell you it’s graduating from Stratford High School with perfect attendance.

We’re not talking about what your average perfect attendance students receive each year. She was awarded the accomplishment for going to school every day, since kindergarten.

“I’ll say it’s very stressful that sometimes you want to miss and sometimes you just want to stay home when you just don’t feel like going to school,” said Baskerville.

With COVID-19, staying home didn’t help when learning switched to online. In fact, it created more challenges.

“It was very stressful cause I didn’t know what I was always doing and then if I wanted to go to the teachers sometimes, they weren’t always available and the amount of work they would always throw at you,” Baskerville said.

Teachers like Meg Ward helped make time at school memorable for students like Baskerville.

Baskerville said, “She just really brought in the best of me as a teacher and I just am so grateful to have someone like her in my life. She always pushed me to do better and she just taught me to really come out of my comfort zone this year because I’ve been in an pageant, I’ve been in homecoming, I’ve made awards for students,” said Baskerville.

For Ward, the feeling was mutual. “She is not just present physically she is all in,” Ward said.

Baskerville went the extra mile by being present even when she wasn’t in the classroom.

“I think one day she was going to visit a college campus, but she still got on my Google meet. She still wanted to be present, to be a part of what we had going on in the classroom,” said Ward.

School counselor, Erin Glaze, says the accomplishment is not common among students.

“We might have one – if that many – so, it’s a major accomplishment if a student has gone K through 12 with no absences,” said Glaze.

When reflecting on her 13 years of school, Baskerville’s advice to those who are thinking about skipping a day, “If you want to achieve having perfect attendance, even if there days where you don’t just feel like you don’t want to go, I understand how hard that can be, but just go, so you don’t miss.”

Baskerville will be attending Claflin University for college.