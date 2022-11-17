CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas.

A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Impacted areas include Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, and Ridgeland.

Via NWS

According to the NWS, “frost and freeze conditions will kill crops [and] other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

Residents in those areas should bring in outdoor animals or make sure they have a warm place to sleep, take the necessary precautions to protect plants, cover above-ground pipes, and allow pipes that can’t be covered to drip slowly to prevent them from bursting.

The Freeze Warning is in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.