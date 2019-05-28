Lowcountry veteran celebrates 99th birthday with skydive

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One Berkeley County man is doing a great job of living a long, exciting life.

Count on 2’s Raymond Owens caught up with Kivett Ivey, who is living his life to the fullest.

“I’m 99-years-old, I’m a World War II veteran, I’m a Vietnam veteran and I might be a Korea veteran,” he said. “I missed the war in Korea, but I was stationed there during the (inaudible) crisis.”

In WWII, Kivett flew 26 combat missions in a B-24 and seven combat missions in a B-17.

On D-Day, as men were swimming up to the beach, he was in a plane bombing the enemy line.

North Korea hijacked a ship, and Ivey was in an F-4 fighter squadron there awaiting possible war.

In Vietnam, he was an advisor to the Vietnamese Air Force on Huey helicopters.

He married his high school sweetheart, and they were married 69-years before she passed away.

Today, he enjoys riding his motorcycles and a couple of weeks ago he celebrated his 99th birthday jumping out of an airplane.

He’s also dating a much younger woman. She’s 82.

“I told her I said we’re gonna get married when I turn 100-years-old,” he said. “We’re going to get married skydiving. So, if you want to get married to me you have to jump out of the airplane with me.”

Kivett has a lot of family that he enjoys spending his time with these days.