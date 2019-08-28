Major renovations coming to schools in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – School in Berkeley County will soon see major renovations and big investments.

The school board this week approved millions of dollars in capital improvements, including $4 million toward technology upgrades district-wide for Chrome books, security cameras and servers.

The approved projects also include HVAC updates at Devon Forest Elementary and Berkeley Intermediate schools.

$1 million will be spent on land purchases and $615,000 will be spent on grounds and athletic field improvements at five local high schools.

