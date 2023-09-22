SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man has died following a crash that happened along College Park Road on Thursday evening.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said an area hospital notified his office that the victim of a collision was pronounced deceased around 10:46 p.m.

Coroner Hartwell said the crash happened on College Park Road around 10:00 p.m.

The victim, who was the passenger in a 2015 Honda sedan, was identified as Karel Williams Jr., of Summerville.

Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office, Pine Ridge Fire Dept and Berkeley County EMS also responded to the incident.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.