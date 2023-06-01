MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Moncks Corner are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday morning along Highway 52 near Oakley Road.

Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, of Bonneau, was arrested on multiple charges including leaving an accident scene resulting in death, felony driving under the influence, and a first offense driving under suspension in connection with the deadly crash.

Robert Ingraham, 59, was riding his motorcycle along Highway 52 towards the Town of Moncks Corner when another vehicle allegedly driving by Hood attempted to change lanes and struck the motorcycle, forcing it off the roadway.

Police said that Ingraham was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Hood is being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County. He was denied bond Thursday morning.

The Moncks Corner Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.