Man, 19, arrested for attempted murder after shooting behind Moncks Corner restaurant

MONCKS CORNER S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Moncks Corner Police Department responded to the Tail Race Tavern off Barony Street in Monks Corner, where a 34-year-old had been shot multiple times.

The suspect, later identified as Justin R. Pedersen, 19, left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

An investigation revealed Pedersen shot Ford multiple times while both were behind the restaurant.

Pedersen surrendered to authorities Thursday morning. He was booked Hil-Finklea Detention Center and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.