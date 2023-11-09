BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the four-year sentencing of a Berkeley County man after he pleaded guilty in federal court.

U.S. District Judge David Norton sentenced Jeremy Allen Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, after pleading guilty to impersonating a federal law enforcement officer and possessing a weapon after a domestic violence conviction.

After his four years of imprisonment, Hughes will serve a two-year court-ordered supervision term.

Evidence showed that Hughes falsely claimed to be a U.S. Marshal named Brian Williams who was searching for a fugitive. He also carried a pistol and shotgun and wore tactical clothing with a shirt that said, “Police U.S. Marshals.”

Hughes was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, and investigators found he was in unlawful possession of several firearms and ammunition, said the DOJ. After searching his residence, officials found more firearms and ammunition.

Hughes is not legally allowed to possess firearms and ammunition due to a past domestic violence conviction.

Investigating agencies on this case were the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshall Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

This case was prosecuted under the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program.