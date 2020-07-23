Man arrested after leading Berkeley County deputies in pursuit, foot chase

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who deputies say smelled of marijuana while driving a rental car was arrested after leading them on chase by car and foot.

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area of Highway 52 in Goose Creek when he observed a vehicle that was failing to stay in its lane.

While conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, the deputy said there was an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the car. Inside, the deputy noticed a green, plant-like material on the driver’s lap.

The driver, Antonio Devonte Bowden, and told the deputy that he was “cutting grass earlier” when questioned about the odor and material.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an assisting deputy arrived and asked Bowden to exit the vehicle because he was being uncooperative with the traffic stop investigation – instead, the man put his vehicle in drive and sped off recklessly in an attempt to elude deputies.

Both deputies were standing inches away from the vehicle when he fled.

Bowden eventually drove through a gated area and his truck became stuck in the mud. As deputies approached, he ran again, this time on foot.

In the process, Berkeley County Dispatched received a call from 911 about a man who matched Bowden’s description saying he was going up to vehicles trying to flag them down.

Deputies quickly responded, and despite Bowden running into the woods, was apprehended.

He was arrested and booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center for failure to stop for blue lights/sires and evading arrest.

Deputies say Bowden was driving a rental car and claimed he didn’t know what deputies were talking about when he was placed under arrest.