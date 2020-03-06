Man arrested after shooting 16-year-old girl at a home near Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl in Berkeley County.

According to an incident report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Publix on State Road after receiving reports that a juvenile had been shot.

The teenager initially told deputies that she was shot behind the supermarket by an unknown person, but later explained that she was at another teenager’s house in Sanctuary Cove when she was injured.

She told authorities that she was speaking to a friend when 18-year-old Robert “Bobby” Dalton Jones shot her from behind.

According to the report, the teen was visiting the unnamed person because he was going to be expelled from Cane Bay High School when the shooting happened. She told deputies that she left the home once she was shot.

Jones was later arrested and is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center for aggravated assault.

The teenager was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment.