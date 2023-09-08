BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly waved a gun at woman during a road rage incident then led Berkeley County deputies on a brief chase.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to the area of S. Live Oak Drive in reference to a road rage incident.

The victim told dispatchers that the suspect, James Cale Gilliam, attempted to run her off the road and waved a firearm out the window at her. She also told deputies that she believed she was being stalked and harassed by the suspect, authorities said.

As deputies were searching the area, they observed Gilliam’s vehicle leaving the area of Canterhill Lane and attempted to stop the vehicle. Gilliam attempted to strike the deputy’s vehicle in an effort to flee the scene before leading deputies on a brief pursuit.

Officials said Gilliam eventually fled the vehicle and was apprehended by K9 Kai.

He was treated for the K9 bite at an area hospital before being booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center. He was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, resisting arrest, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Gilliam has been arrested at least 14 times in Berkeley County on various charges, according to the sheriff’s office.



