Man arrested for armed robbery of 7-11 in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) has arrested Jerry Douglas Logan (28) for armed robbery.

According to GCPD, officers responded to the 7—11 Sunoco gas station on St. James Avenue around 1:12 p.m.

A victim told GCPD that a man (Logan) entered the store, said he had a weapon, and demanded money. The victim gave Logan an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and Logan left.

The victim was able to give officers a description of Logan and the car that he left in.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle matching the description Old Moncks Corner Road, and Logan’s identity was confirmed by store surveillance video.

Logan was arrested, and the case remains under active investigation.

A report is expected at a later time.