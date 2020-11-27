Man arrested for attacking parents with sword on Thanksgiving

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department (HPD) on Thursday responded to a “domestic incident” on Hagood Avenue around 10:30 a.m., in which a man apparently attacked his parents with some sort of sword.

Authorities tell News 2 that both parents were seriously injured, leaving them both with limbs partially amputated.

Tyell Grant was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Grant is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center, and was denied bond.