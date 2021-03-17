Man arrested for drug possession after Berkeley County deputies find truck crashed in a ditch

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for drug possession after Berkeley County deputies spotted his truck in a ditch.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on proactive patrol in the Pineville area when they came across a vehicle that had crashed in a ditch.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy approached the vehicle to see if the driver was injured, but the driver ran from the scene.

Authorities say witnesses have them a description of the driver, who was located after a quick search of the surrounding area. The driver was identified as Eric Dylan Clark.

They say Clark was in possession of meth and weapons. He was taken to the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

