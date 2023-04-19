BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 32-year-old man accused of operating a “chop shop” out of a Moncks Corner home is now facing multiple charges, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Wednesday.

A chop shop is where parts are stripped from stolen items — often vehicles — to be resold.

According to BCSO, agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Garfield Street and found:

Approx. 136.5 grams of methamphetamine

Approx. 45.7 grams of marijuana

Approx. 2.8 grams of fentanyl

Approx. 12.2 grams of cocaine

Stolen firearms

Deputies also reportedly found multiple motorcycles and motorbikes that were spray painted and a large number of power tools and generators in the yard. One of the motorcycles — a 2019 Harley Davidson — was reported stolen out of Dorchester County and some of the vehicles had altered VIN numbers, authorities said.

Eric Bickley was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime (x4), Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon (x2), Possession of Stolen Firearm, Distribution within a ½ mile of School (x4), Operating a Chop Shop, Receiving Stolen Goods Value Greater than $5,000.

Bickley has been arrested at least twelve times since 2010 for various offenses, according to BCSO, and was wanted for a probation violation.