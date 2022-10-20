GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant.

The shooting happened September 22 at the Taco Bell on South Goose Creek Boulevard.

Two people were shot and one victim died.

According to GCPD, investigators identified Auquan Grier (20) as a suspect. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Florence, South Carolina.

Grier is currently being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.