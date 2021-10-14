Man arrested for firing shots at Goose Creek PD during standoff

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he reportedly fired multiple rounds at officers during a standoff.

According to the report, officers responded to the 100 block of Aldrich Place shortly before 6:00 p.m. after a caller reported the resident of the home was armed and may be a danger to himself or others.

Officers established a perimeter and tried to communicate with the man, who they heard moving around inside the garage. Goose Creek PD said the man responded to officers saying “I have an AK-47 with 50 rounds, and when I come outside you guys better have your pistols out.”

The man then went inside and opened the front door, but left the glass storm door closed. Officers said he was walking back and forth with a rifle.

At one point, “the suspect, without provocation, fired three rounds out the front storm door in the direction where officers were taking cover,” according to Goose Creek PD. No one was hit.

After firing, the man walked out “wearing a ballistic vest and carrying a rifle which was point at the found.” Officers told him to drop the rifle and he did, then he was taken into custody.