Man arrested for operating illegal metal recycling business

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested one man in connection to multiple vehicle part thefts.

According to BCSO, Samuel McWaters was operating “an illegal metal recycling business” on Farrell Street in Moncks Corner.

BCSO did not indicate that McWaters stole the parts himself, but rather “failed to properly identify those who sold catalytic converters to him” and paid for the parts in cash.

McWaters’ charges include 12 violations of the secondary metal recycler statue and possession of a stolen firearm.