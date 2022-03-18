BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a deadly DUI crash that happened Wednesday night in Berkeley County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Joseph Lewis Hass, of Moncks Corner, was arrested on two counts of felony DUI with death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 17-Alt near Singleton Lane the evening of March 16 for a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead.

Four vehicles and nine people were involved in the crash, according to East Berkeley Fire District Chief Perry Pickering.

Hass was arrested and booked at the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The names of the victims have not yet been released.