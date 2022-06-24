HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan announced Friday an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting off Tanner Ford Boulevard.

The shooting happened at the Channel Park Apartments on September 27, 2021.

Officers with the Hanahan Police Department obtained arrest warrants on Tuesday for 21-year-old Deangelo Haynes Jr. of Charleston. “With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Haynes was located and taken into custody without incident on June 23,” the department said.

Haynes is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

An investigation is ongoing.