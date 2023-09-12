BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a knife slashing that happened in Goose Creek on Saturday night.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a home off Raritan Road shortly after 10:00 p.m. in reference to an attempted murder.

At the scene, they were met by the victim, who was bleeding profusely and had suffered several significant injuries.

Responding deputies were also met by the suspect, who was identified as Luke Christian Leslie.

Based on information in an incident report, Leslie initially told authorities that someone entered the residence and attacked the victim before running from the scene.

According to the report, deputies located a crime scene in a bedroom along with what appeared to be the weapon – a machete that was lying on the bed with blood on the handle and “something on the blade.”

During the preliminary investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the home and completed follow-up interviews about the incident — that investigation ultimately led to Leslie being charged with attempted murder.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said additional charges against Leslie are likely.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.