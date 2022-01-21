Man arrested on a charge of trafficking meth following traffic stop in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old man was arrested on a drug-related charge following a traffic stop in Berkeley County.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in the College Park area when they spotted a Honda Accord that was being operated with “defective equipment.”

Deputies said the license plate was bent in a way that it could not be read, and it did not have license plate tag lights.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as John William Newby, was asked for his license in vehicle registration but told the deputy that his license was suspended, and he had just purchased the vehicle.

Berkeley County dispatch said the license tag that was on the Honda was incorrect.

The deputy also said they became more suspicious about Newby’s behavior during the stop and asked to search the man and his vehicle, to which he agreed.

A small baggie with a white substance, multiple pipes that appeared to be used for drug substances, and another clear bag with a hard, rock-like substance were recovered.

“The substances were field-tested and were positive for Methamphetamine with the approximate weight being 21.1 gross grams,” said BCSO.

Newby was arrested on a charge of trafficking meth.

Deputies said Newby has been arrested six times since 2017 for various crimes including driving under the influence, domestic violence, manufacturing methamphetamine, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.