Man arrested after assaulting Bonneau police chief, barricading himself inside home

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after assaulting the Bonneau police chief and barricading himself inside a home.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the Bonneau police chief, Franco Fuda, was assaulted in the face by a suspect Monday morning.

The suspect fled the scene and then barricaded himself into a mobile home.

Chief Fuda later told News 2 that the suspect had been taken into custody.

