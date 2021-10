BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of shooting a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy in 2018 is expected in court Monday morning.

Calvin Lorenzo Middleton III is accused of shooting Deputy Cody Gooch during a traffic stop in St. Stephen on March 2, 2018.

Deputy Gooch returned fire, injuring Middleton as well. Both were taken to Trident and made full recoveries.

News 2 will be at the hearing on Monday.