MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly crashed into a woman’s Moncks Corner home repeatedly.

First responders were dispatched to the Edward Drive home around 2:00 a.m.

The homeowner, Carolyn Miller, said she was asleep in her bed when she heard what sounded like a bomb. “I jumped up and by the time I got to the door … all I could see was this big black truck. And he was running into it, the house, back and forth. Back and forth,” she recalled.

Miller said that is when she decided to press her ‘Life Alert’ button and asked for them to call the police.

Her bed was not far from where the man initially crashed into the home. “I thank God that he didn’t hit my bed,” said Miller.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told News 2 that they arrested 45-year-old Roland Wireman. He was charged with driving under the influence.

“They caught him. He’s out now on a $1,200 bond. That’s what is terribly, terribly wrong. That they can just let him out,” she said.

Troopers are not sure whether the man knew the victim.

Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident.