Man charged with stealing from Summerville car wash… again

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged with stealing from a Summerville car wash… again.

Investigators say it began back in 2014 when the money machine at Froggy’s Car Wash was broken into.

“We’ve dubbed this one Froggy 2.0,” said Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “Back in February 2014, Scott Thomas Murray was found guilty of breaking into the coin machines there at Froggy’s car wash on Main Street in Summerville.”

Murray was sentenced to five years in prison for the crimes, including safe-cracking, larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“So, fast forward to 2019 and Murray is released from prison and then on February 12, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office just called back to Froggy’s it had been hit again and someone had stolen all the money out of the machines there,” he said.

Investigators identified the suspect’s car and began on a similar trail.

Then on Thursday, “Patrol deputies spotted the same suspect vehicle back at Froggy‘s. They stopped the driver who was identified again as Scott Thomas Murray and he has bolt cutters in the car; locks had been cut on the machines and he confesses that ‘yes, I broke into the machines,’ and he had a lookout with him this time who has also been arrested, Jennifer Wright,”

Capt. Crumley says it is frustrating that the same criminals keep doing the same crimes over and over.

“Obviously it’s frustrating. I’m sure that the owner of Froggy’s Car Wash is frustrated and here we are the same thing as usual. The good news is this pair is in custody and will be facing charges.”

Murray is facing similar charges and possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy.