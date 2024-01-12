BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on multiple domestic violence charges has been taken into custody.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced that one of its “most wanted” individuals, 48-year-old Keith Rodell Washinton, was arrested on Wednesday.

His charges include first-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and distribution of cocaine base, according to the sheriff’s office.

Washington is being held at the Bill-Finklea Detention Center.