Man deemed Berkeley County’s “most wanted” for deadly shooting in St. Stephen arrested in Colorado

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A man deemed Berkeley County’s “most wanted” has been arrested in Colorado on warrants related to a deadly shooting in St. Stephen.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of 21-year-old Demar Rayel Ravenell.

Deputies responded to an address on Dingle Lane in the St. Stephen area for a shooting on September 27 where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said witnesses provided descriptions of the shooter, who was later identified as Ravenell.

Ravenell is facing charges including grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He’s also facing a murder charge from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“The arrest of Ravenell was made possible by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service, Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration,” officials said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.