Man facing DUI charges after colliding into Berkeley Co. deputy’s vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies on patrol in the Pineville area of Berkeley County were involved in a motor vehicle accident over the weekend.

On Saturday, just before 8 p.m., the car wreck was the result of an intoxicated driver.

The deputy was traveling northbound on Edgewater Road in his department-issued vehicle, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The driver of a 2017 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on Mac’s Landing Road.

Authorities stated that the driver of the Toyota disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and collided with our deputy’s vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota’s Blood Alcohol Content was measured at .14.

The legal limit is .08, the driver is currently facing DUI charges by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.