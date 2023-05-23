GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Saturday after officers with the Goose Creek Police Department found him with what appeared to be homemade explosive devices.

Officers responded to the area of Westview Boulevard and Pineview Drive just before 6:00 p.m. after receiving a tip that a man had a firearm and was attempting to set off an explosive.

Michael Paul Mims was found in a wooded area near Westview Blvd., according to police.

Mims told authorities that he had fireworks; but upon further investigation, officers said they found four homemade explosive devices.

Charleston County’s bomb squad was called in to assist. Technicians x-rayed the devices and verified that they had gunpowder.

“The bomb technicians collected the devices from the scene and transported them away for disposal,” police said.

Mims was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of destructive device.