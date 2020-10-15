“Man, I don’t want to be on the news” Man arrested after running from deputies in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County apprehended a man who ran away from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker told News 2 deputies were attempting to pull the suspect over for warrants, but he ran into the woods during a traffic stop on US 52 in Moncks Corner.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, and K-9’s, were used in an extensive search for 40-year-old Chavis Lane Aikman. He was eventually apprehended near Cypress Gardens Road and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Aikman faces charges for burglary, grand and petit larceny, and numerous other related to his attempt to evade arrest on Wednesday.

During his arrest, deputies say Chavis uttered the words, “Man I don’t want to be on the news.”

Deputies say Aikman has been arrested six times in Berkeley County since 2012.