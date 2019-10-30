Man illegally hunting in Jamestown caught with meth, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County say a man who was hunting illegally was caught with meth Tuesday evening.

Deputies were patrolling in Jamestown around 8:00 p.m. when they noticed a man standing next to a truck and shining a flashlight from his door into the wooded area nearby.

After making contact with the man, deputies observed a hunting rifle in his vehicle – making it apparent that he was attempting to night hunt on the property behind his residence.

The man initially told deputies he did not have any additional weapons on himself or inside his vehicle but located knives on him during a search.

But that wasn’t all.

Deputies said they also felt something like rocks in his pocket. “Due to their training and experience the deputies knew it wasn’t rocks but most likely an illegal narcotic,” the department said.

Two clear plastic bags with a clear crystal-like substance were located which field-tested presumptive for Methamphetamine and had an approximate weight of 17.58 gross grams.

Christopher Lance Britt was detained, and deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle where they located a silver and blue 9mm handgun and a red scale with a crystal-like powder on it.

Britt was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and is being charged with trafficking meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is also facing charges through SCDNR for night hunting.