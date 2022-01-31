Man injured after fire at Santee Cooper Jeffries Hydro station in Moncks Corner

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo shows an explosion at a Santee Cooper substation in Moncks Corner

This photo, provided to News 2, shows a large plume of smoke at a Santee Cooper substation in Moncks Corner.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A man suffered minor injuries during a fire Monday at the Santee Cooper Jeffries Hydroelectric station in Berkeley County.

Officials with Santee Cooper told News 2 a switchyard circuit breaker at the site off of Power House Road failed and caught on fire around 10:00 a.m.

There was an employee who happened to be nearby and sustained a minor injury, officials said. “He was treated on-site and went back to work.”

No one else was injured during the incident.

Crews from Santee Circle and Moncks Corner Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES