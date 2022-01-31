Man injured after fire at Santee Cooper Jeffries Hydro station in Moncks Corner

This photo, provided to News 2, shows a large plume of smoke at a Santee Cooper substation in Moncks Corner.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A man suffered minor injuries during a fire Monday at the Santee Cooper Jeffries Hydroelectric station in Berkeley County.

Officials with Santee Cooper told News 2 a switchyard circuit breaker at the site off of Power House Road failed and caught on fire around 10:00 a.m.

There was an employee who happened to be nearby and sustained a minor injury, officials said. “He was treated on-site and went back to work.”

No one else was injured during the incident.

Crews from Santee Circle and Moncks Corner Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire.